Hydro (HYDRO) Market Cap Achieves $7.00 Million

Hydro (CURRENCY:HYDRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Over the last week, Hydro has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. Hydro has a market capitalization of $7.00 million and approximately $393,754.00 worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hydro token can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including DEx.top, Mercatox, CoinEx and BitMart.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hydro alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00036429 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $548.07 or 0.05915505 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00025035 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00127350 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00034722 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00014857 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010843 BTC.

Hydro Profile

HYDRO is a token. It launched on March 15th, 2018. Hydro’s total supply is 11,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,783,834,956 tokens. Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydrogenapi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hydro is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Hydro is medium.com/@hydrogenapi . Hydro’s official website is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro

Hydro Token Trading

Hydro can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Bittrex, Mercatox, DEx.top, CoinEx, IDEX, BitMart, Upbit, BitForex and Fatbtc. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hydro using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hydro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hydro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.