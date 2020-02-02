I/O Coin (IOC) Price Up 34.1% Over Last Week

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded up 28% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 1st. One I/O Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0907 or 0.00000971 BTC on major exchanges. I/O Coin has a market cap of $1.63 million and $2,606.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded 34.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get I/O Coin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.11 or 0.01242649 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00026406 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003933 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000042 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC.

I/O Coin Profile

I/O Coin (IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 17,957,505 coins. The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io . I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

I/O Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for I/O Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for I/O Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.