IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Shares Sold by Regent Investment Management LLC

Regent Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. IAC/InterActiveCorp makes up about 1.2% of Regent Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $4,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 22.4% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 10.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,418,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,160,000 after buying an additional 615,478 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 9.8% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 33,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,369,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the second quarter valued at $773,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 25.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 18,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,077,000 after buying an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Aegis restated a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Friday, December 20th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $279.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.10.

In related news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $275,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $2,203,270 over the last ninety days. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IAC/InterActiveCorp stock traded down $7.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $243.59. The company had a trading volume of 905,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,086. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $254.38 and its 200-day moving average is $237.80. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a fifty-two week low of $201.50 and a fifty-two week high of $278.85.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.33. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

