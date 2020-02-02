iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM) Shares Purchased by Sonata Capital Group Inc.

Sonata Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,180 shares during the period. iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Sonata Capital Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF worth $2,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 31.5% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 11,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC purchased a new position in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $332,000.

iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.05. The stock had a trading volume of 165,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,771. iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF has a 52-week low of $24.47 and a 52-week high of $25.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.96.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.