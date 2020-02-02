IDACORP Inc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.67 (NYSE:IDA)

IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.67 per share by the coal producer on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th.

IDACORP has a payout ratio of 57.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect IDACORP to earn $4.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.8%.

Shares of NYSE:IDA opened at $112.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.80 and a 200-day moving average of $107.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. IDACORP has a 12 month low of $95.01 and a 12 month high of $114.01.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The coal producer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $386.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.28 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 8.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that IDACORP will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Williams Capital upgraded shares of IDACORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of IDACORP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.67.

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

