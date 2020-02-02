Image Sensing Systems (NASDAQ:ISNS) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.85

Image Sensing Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISNS) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.85 and traded as high as $5.48. Image Sensing Systems shares last traded at $5.48, with a volume of 300 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Image Sensing Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.86. The company has a market capitalization of $28.70 million, a P/E ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.96.

Image Sensing Systems (NASDAQ:ISNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Image Sensing Systems had a net margin of 51.04% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The business had revenue of $3.69 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Image Sensing Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Image Sensing Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISNS) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,350 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.78% of Image Sensing Systems worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

About Image Sensing Systems (NASDAQ:ISNS)

Image Sensing Systems, Inc develops and markets video and radar processing products for the intelligent transportation systems industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Intersection and Highway. It offers various vehicle and traffic detection products, including Autoscope video systems and RTMS radar systems that convert sensory input collected by video cameras and radar units into vehicle detection and traffic data used to operate, monitor, and enhance the efficiency of roadway infrastructure.

