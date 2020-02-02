Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) Price Target Cut to $134.00

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $138.00 to $134.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on IR. Cowen restated a buy rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $140.00 to $129.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $139.06.

Get Ingersoll-Rand alerts:

IR traded down $1.91 on Thursday, hitting $133.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,216,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,505,935. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Ingersoll-Rand has a 52-week low of $98.66 and a 52-week high of $138.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.22.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.02). Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ingersoll-Rand will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ingersoll-Rand news, SVP Paul A. Camuti sold 10,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.19, for a total transaction of $1,415,754.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,359,580.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 242,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $32,716,845.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 452,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,037,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 267,589 shares of company stock valued at $36,093,355 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bailard Inc. grew its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 35,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,360,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ingersoll-Rand

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll-Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll-Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.