Insider Buying: Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC (LON:CRST) Insider Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC (LON:CRST) insider Iain Ferguson bought 10,000 shares of Crest Nicholson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 463 ($6.09) per share, with a total value of £46,300 ($60,905.02).
LON CRST opened at GBX 500 ($6.58) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.58. Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 330.60 ($4.35) and a 52-week high of GBX 508.27 ($6.69). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 438.74 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 390.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 21.80 ($0.29) per share. This is a boost from Crest Nicholson’s previous dividend of $11.20. This represents a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. Crest Nicholson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.03%.
About Crest Nicholson
Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops apartments, houses, regeneration schemes, and garden villages; and commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.
Read More: Why do companies engage in swaps?
Receive News & Ratings for Crest Nicholson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crest Nicholson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.