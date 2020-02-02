Insider Buying: Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC (LON:CRST) Insider Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC (LON:CRST) insider Iain Ferguson bought 10,000 shares of Crest Nicholson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 463 ($6.09) per share, with a total value of £46,300 ($60,905.02).

LON CRST opened at GBX 500 ($6.58) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.58. Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 330.60 ($4.35) and a 52-week high of GBX 508.27 ($6.69). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 438.74 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 390.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 21.80 ($0.29) per share. This is a boost from Crest Nicholson’s previous dividend of $11.20. This represents a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. Crest Nicholson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CRST shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Liberum Capital increased their price target on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 412 ($5.42) to GBX 450 ($5.92) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 540 ($7.10) to GBX 500 ($6.58) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 370 ($4.87) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crest Nicholson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 417.80 ($5.50).

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops apartments, houses, regeneration schemes, and garden villages; and commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

