Insider Selling: Questor Technology Inc (CVE:QST) Senior Officer Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Questor Technology Inc (CVE:QST) Senior Officer John Sutherland sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.00, for a total transaction of C$200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$346,750.

CVE:QST traded down C$0.01 on Friday, hitting C$5.00. The stock had a trading volume of 31,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,498. The stock has a market cap of $135.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.54. Questor Technology Inc has a 52-week low of C$3.85 and a 52-week high of C$5.36.

Get Questor Technology alerts:

Questor Technology (CVE:QST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$8.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.76 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Questor Technology Inc will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

QST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James set a C$5.25 target price on shares of Questor Technology and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. AltaCorp Capital lowered shares of Questor Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Pi Financial set a C$6.25 price target on Questor Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Clarus Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Questor Technology in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

About Questor Technology

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental cleantech company, focuses on clean air technologies in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean, Europe, Russia, and Asia. It designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems; power generation systems; and water treatment solutions utilizing waste heat, as well as rents incinerators.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Questor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Questor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.