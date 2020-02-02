Integrafin (LON:IHP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their add rating on shares of Integrafin (LON:IHP) in a report issued on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.45) target price on shares of Integrafin in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Integrafin in a research report on Wednesday.

Integrafin stock opened at GBX 495 ($6.51) on Thursday. Integrafin has a fifty-two week low of GBX 285 ($3.75) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 480 ($6.31). The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 456.04 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 402.24.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of GBX 5.20 ($0.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from Integrafin’s previous dividend of $2.60. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Integrafin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.83%.

In other Integrafin news, insider Robert Lister bought 6,015 shares of Integrafin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 494 ($6.50) per share, with a total value of £29,714.10 ($39,087.21). Also, insider Michael Howard sold 8,500,000 shares of Integrafin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 463 ($6.09), for a total transaction of £39,355,000 ($51,769,271.24). Insiders purchased a total of 6,117 shares of company stock valued at $3,016,148 in the last 90 days.

About Integrafin

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform, which offers asset custody, transaction processing, advisory services, portfolio monitoring, and reporting tools. Its Transact platform enables advisers to simplify management of the complex investment needs of clients; provides personal service to advisers and their clients; offers access to approximately 8,000 funds and assets listed on stock markets; and provides access to report and analysis tools, investment portfolio management, lifetime cash flow modelling, and others.

