Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Sells 869 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC trimmed its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 869 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.53.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $142.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.32 and its 200 day moving average is $135.34. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.21 and a fifty-two week high of $144.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 67.49%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

