Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $7.75 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.17% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Intevac, Inc. is a leading supplier of static sputtering systems and related manufacturing equipment used to manufacture thin-film disks for computer hard disk drives. Sputtering is a complex vacuum deposition process used to deposit multiple thin-film layers on a disk. The company’s primary objective is to be the industry leader in supplying disk sputtering equipment by providing disk sputtering systems which have both the highest overall performance and the lowest cost of ownership in the industry. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on IVAC. ValuEngine lowered Intevac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Intevac from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

NASDAQ:IVAC opened at $6.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.00 and a beta of 0.25. Intevac has a 12-month low of $4.52 and a 12-month high of $7.68.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $35.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.50 million. Intevac had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 1.05%. Equities research analysts expect that Intevac will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Intevac by 332.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,713 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 7,469 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intevac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Intevac by 124.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,701 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 12,601 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Intevac by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 26,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Intevac by 43.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,950 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 8,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

About Intevac

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Thin-Film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-Film Equipment segment designs and develops thin-film processing systems that are applied in hard disk drive media, display cover panel, and solar photovoltaic markets.

