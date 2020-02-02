Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) Shares Purchased by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PXH. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 835.1% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000.

NYSEARCA:PXH traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.63. 638,786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,971. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.02. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $19.31 and a 52 week high of $22.79.

