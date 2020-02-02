Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 109.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,740 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 1.2% of Essex Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 796.0% during the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 5,838,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,102,316,000 after acquiring an additional 5,186,643 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,589,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $300,046,000 after acquiring an additional 48,873 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 21,469.7% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,356,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,232 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,066,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,647,000 after buying an additional 191,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 915,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,891,000 after buying an additional 174,395 shares during the last quarter. 39.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $3.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $219.07. The stock had a trading volume of 51,384,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,956,832. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.13. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $166.47 and a 12-month high of $225.88.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

