Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) Shares Bought by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network owned about 0.07% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Courier Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 11,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 9,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 8,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 23,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Shares of XSLV traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.60. The stock had a trading volume of 330,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,167. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $45.45 and a 52-week high of $51.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.83 and its 200 day moving average is $49.46.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.