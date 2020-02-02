Iron Financial LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Iron Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Iron Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Iron Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

VIG traded down $2.41 on Friday, hitting $125.37. 1,426,620 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,336,629. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.79 and a 200-day moving average of $120.84. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $103.16 and a 12-month high of $129.32.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.