Iron Financial LLC Has $414,000 Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Iron Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,679 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Iron Financial LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,295,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,148,030,000 after buying an additional 3,100,309 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in AbbVie by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,783,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,208,289,000 after buying an additional 1,516,048 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 0.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,817,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,538,000 after buying an additional 48,571 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in AbbVie by 22.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,566,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,056,000 after buying an additional 644,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in AbbVie by 16.7% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,039,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,177,000 after buying an additional 434,570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.02. The stock had a trading volume of 13,862,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,101,945. AbbVie Inc has a 12 month low of $62.66 and a 12 month high of $91.99. The company has a market capitalization of $119.81 billion, a PE ratio of 37.34, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 155.96%. The firm had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

ABBV has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.33.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

