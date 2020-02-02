Iron Financial LLC Invests $260,000 in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Iron Financial LLC acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000. Iron Financial LLC owned about 0.05% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLTR. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the third quarter worth about $102,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the third quarter worth about $524,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the second quarter worth about $553,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLTR traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.49. The stock had a trading volume of 28,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,605. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 12-month low of $61.80 and a 12-month high of $81.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.17.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.