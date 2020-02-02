Iron Financial LLC Makes New $208,000 Investment in LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Iron Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,844 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Surevest Inc. lifted its position in LYFT by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 21,366 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in LYFT by 104.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,629,130 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $66,534,000 after buying an additional 831,600 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in LYFT by 823.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 274,907 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $18,063,000 after buying an additional 245,125 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in LYFT during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in LYFT by 725.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,708 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 11,169 shares in the last quarter. 44.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other LYFT news, EVP Ran I. Makavy sold 31,862 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total transaction of $1,389,183.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President John Patrick Zimmer sold 39,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total transaction of $1,702,013.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 173,409 shares of company stock worth $7,705,342.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of LYFT to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of LYFT in a report on Monday, November 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LYFT in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of LYFT to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of LYFT from to and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.21.

LYFT traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $47.48. The company had a trading volume of 4,000,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,427,364. LYFT Inc has a fifty-two week low of $37.07 and a fifty-two week high of $88.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.26 and its 200 day moving average is $48.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $955.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.15 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that LYFT Inc will post -10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

