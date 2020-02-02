Iron Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE:TLRD)

Iron Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE:TLRD) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 12,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TLRD. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tailored Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tailored Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tailored Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tailored Brands by 126.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,995 shares during the period. Finally, Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tailored Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TLRD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Tailored Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tailored Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 14th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Tailored Brands from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

Tailored Brands stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,339,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,729,623. The firm has a market cap of $192.72 million, a PE ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 418.48, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Tailored Brands Inc has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $13.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.26 and a 200 day moving average of $4.74.

Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $729.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.43 million. Tailored Brands had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a negative return on equity of 427.30%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Tailored Brands Inc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Tailored Brands, Inc operates as a specialty apparel retailer the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Retail and Corporate Apparel. The Retail segment offers suits, suit separates, sport coats, slacks, formalwear, business casual, denim, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, shoes, and accessories for men.

