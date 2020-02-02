Iron Financial LLC Purchases New Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Iron Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 195,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,738,000. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF accounts for about 5.6% of Iron Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTSM. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV boosted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 1,172,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,409,000 after buying an additional 29,628 shares during the period. Lubar & Co. Inc boosted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lubar & Co. Inc now owns 777,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,682,000 after buying an additional 65,108 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 741,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,528,000 after buying an additional 107,581 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 304.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 717,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,136,000 after buying an additional 540,444 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 588,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,331,000 after buying an additional 10,965 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:FTSM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.13. 1,074,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 735,605. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.12. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.91 and a fifty-two week high of $60.22.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.101 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%.

