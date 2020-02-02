iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMB) Trading 0.2% Higher

Shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMB) traded up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $115.90 and last traded at $115.89, 144,539 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 3,134,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.63.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.63 and its 200 day moving average is $113.67.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.