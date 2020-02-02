iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Bought by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 210.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,804 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EFA. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Julex Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,484.6% in the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $67.48 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $61.26 and a twelve month high of $70.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.58.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

