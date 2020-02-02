iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Bought by Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 545.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,812 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 2.2% of Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $9,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carlson Capital Management grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 5,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWM traded down $3.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $160.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,414,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,565,777. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.08. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $144.25 and a 52 week high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.