iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) is Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up 6.7% of Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $8,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 135,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,290,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 236.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 18,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 12,656 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $12,290,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWN traded down $2.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $121.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,727,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,314. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.92. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $110.52 and a one year high of $130.16.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

