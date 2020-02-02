iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Purchased by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 968,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,188,000 after acquiring an additional 6,680 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,210.6% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 21,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 19,793 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 53,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 36.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 16,748 shares during the period. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 17.7% during the third quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 106,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,148,000 after acquiring an additional 16,091 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWR traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.12. 2,112,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,515,341. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.27. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $51.01 and a 1-year high of $61.43.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

