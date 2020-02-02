iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) is Maxim Capital Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Maxim Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 29.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,514 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises approximately 6.5% of Maxim Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Maxim Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $6,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DVY. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 12,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 190,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 32,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 130,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,781,000 after acquiring an additional 10,710 shares during the period.

DVY stock traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.76. The stock had a trading volume of 815,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,519. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $93.50 and a 12-month high of $107.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.14.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

