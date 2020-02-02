Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 817,017 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,299% from the previous session’s volume of 58,420 shares.The stock last traded at $15.73 and had previously closed at $13.80.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ITMR. ValuEngine cut Itamar Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Itamar Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.31.

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.08 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Itamar Medical Ltd. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Itamar Medical stock. Westwood Management Corp IL acquired a new stake in Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 27,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000. Westwood Management Corp IL owned approximately 0.29% of Itamar Medical at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.24% of the company’s stock.

About Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR)

Itamar Medical Ltd. engages in the research, development, marketing, sale, and leasing of non-invasive medical devices for the cardiology market in the United States and Canada, Europe, Israel, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers medical devices based on Peripheral Arterial Tone (PAT) signal, which measures changes in the patient's peripheral arterial pulse volumes and various parameters of arterial activities.

