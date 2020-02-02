ITV (LON:ITV) Given New GBX 150 Price Target at Barclays

ITV (LON:ITV) had its target price boosted by Barclays from GBX 130 ($1.71) to GBX 150 ($1.97) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the broadcaster’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ITV. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of ITV in a report on Monday, November 11th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.37) target price on shares of ITV in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.84) price target (up from GBX 130 ($1.71)) on shares of ITV in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.64) price objective on shares of ITV in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ITV has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 153.92 ($2.02).

Get ITV alerts:

Shares of LON ITV opened at GBX 135.40 ($1.78) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion and a PE ratio of 12.20. ITV has a fifty-two week low of GBX 102.65 ($1.35) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 165.90 ($2.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.11, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 147.70 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 130.28.

In other ITV news, insider Mary Harris acquired 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 151 ($1.99) per share, with a total value of £3,355.22 ($4,413.60).

ITV Company Profile

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

Featured Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.