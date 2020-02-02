Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Lucas Capital Management

Lucas Capital Management lowered its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 5.6% of Lucas Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Lucas Capital Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.2% in the third quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 46,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $2,939,000. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% during the third quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 181,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,438,000 after acquiring an additional 7,535 shares during the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the third quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 131,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 10.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 31,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. 67.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Hubert Joly purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $141.28 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $284,538.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,298,397.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Atlantic Securities raised Johnson & Johnson from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Johnson & Johnson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays raised Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.92.

JNJ opened at $148.87 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $126.10 and a 52 week high of $151.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.53. The firm has a market cap of $391.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 22.18%. The business had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

