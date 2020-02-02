Joint Ventures (JOINT) Price Hits $0.0013 on Exchanges

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 2nd. In the last seven days, Joint Ventures has traded down 15% against the dollar. One Joint Ventures token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and Mercatox. Joint Ventures has a market capitalization of $29,516.00 and approximately $848.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $280.49 or 0.02969818 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010592 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00197805 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00030249 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00130056 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Joint Ventures Profile

Joint Ventures’ launch date was April 6th, 2018. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 tokens. Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio . Joint Ventures’ official message board is medium.com/jointventures . The official website for Joint Ventures is jointventures.io

Buying and Selling Joint Ventures

Joint Ventures can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joint Ventures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Joint Ventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

