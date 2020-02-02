JPEL Private Equity (LON:JPEL) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.30

JPEL Private Equity Ltd (LON:JPEL)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.30 and traded as low as $1.29. JPEL Private Equity shares last traded at $1.30, with a volume of 10,000 shares.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 million and a P/E ratio of -11.30.

About JPEL Private Equity (LON:JPEL)

JPEL Private Equity Limited is a fund specializing in direct, secondary direct, and fund of funds investments. The fund primarily invests in buyout funds, venture capital funds, and special situation funds. It typically invests throughout the world, with a focus on Europe, North America, and Asia. For its direct investments, the fund prefers to co-invest alongside private equity sponsors.

