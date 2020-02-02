JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on February 5th

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0481 per share on Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st.

Shares of NYSEARCA JMST opened at $50.53 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 12-month low of $50.26 and a 12-month high of $50.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.50.

