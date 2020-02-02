JUST EAT PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:JSTTY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

JUST EAT PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:JSTTY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

JSTTY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays raised shares of JUST EAT PLC/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of JUST EAT PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of JUST EAT PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JUST EAT PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

JUST EAT PLC/ADR stock opened at $5.57 on Thursday. JUST EAT PLC/ADR has a 52-week low of $3.65 and a 52-week high of $5.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.53 and a 200-day moving average of $4.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.63 and a beta of 1.16.

Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a hybrid marketplace for online food delivery. The company enables consumers to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It serves approximately 26 million customers and 100,000 restaurant partners in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, Norway, Spain, Switzerland, and Brazil.

