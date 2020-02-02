Kcash (KCASH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.64 Million

Kcash (CURRENCY:KCASH) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. During the last seven days, Kcash has traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar. Kcash has a market cap of $2.64 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kcash token can now be bought for $0.0059 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, HADAX and BitForex.

Kcash Profile

Get Kcash alerts:

Kcash (KCASH) is a Zero-Knowledge Proof token that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 tokens. Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kcash is www.kcash.com.

Kcash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, HADAX and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.