Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY)’s stock price fell 5.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.09 and last traded at $12.35, 1,049,366 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 285% from the average session volume of 272,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.13.

A number of brokerages have commented on KRNY. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Kearny Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of Kearny Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Get Kearny Financial alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 0.41.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $39.16 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Kearny Financial Corp. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Swansson sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total value of $39,676.00. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,167 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 24,799 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,719,860 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $22,429,000 after buying an additional 64,445 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 252.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 172,423 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after buying an additional 123,554 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,885 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 6,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Kearny Financial by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,419 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 19,201 shares during the period. 65.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY)

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Kearny Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kearny Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.