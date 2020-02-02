Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) Shares Acquired by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) by 86.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Kemper were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMPR. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Kemper during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $491,000. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Kemper by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 17,772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kemper by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 5,138 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kemper by 477.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 139,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,873,000 after acquiring an additional 115,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Kemper by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 143,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,198,000 after acquiring an additional 59,621 shares during the last quarter. 67.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KMPR traded down $2.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.42. 273,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,392. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.36 and a 200 day moving average of $76.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Kemper Corp has a 52 week low of $66.25 and a 52 week high of $91.97.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Kemper had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 8.51%. As a group, analysts forecast that Kemper Corp will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KMPR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kemper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Kemper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kemper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.67.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance.

