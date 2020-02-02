Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Lowers Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,934 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for 1.0% of Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,435,833 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $16,639,053,000 after acquiring an additional 627,442 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,325,423 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,482,591,000 after acquiring an additional 218,150 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,685,217 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,166,891,000 after acquiring an additional 466,805 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 4,546,925 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $809,716,000 after acquiring an additional 164,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,334,153 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $771,826,000 after acquiring an additional 76,009 shares in the last quarter. 63.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co set a $260.00 price target on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.29.

FB stock opened at $201.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $575.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.70 and a 12 month high of $224.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $211.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.42.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 20.59%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total transaction of $224,991.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,862.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,876.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 407,258 shares of company stock valued at $78,808,199 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

