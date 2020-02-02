Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. BTIG Research lowered Kilroy Realty from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $89.00 price objective on Kilroy Realty and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kilroy Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Kilroy Realty from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Argus restated a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.00.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Kilroy Realty stock opened at $82.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.19. Kilroy Realty has a 52 week low of $68.26 and a 52 week high of $85.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is currently 55.75%.

In other news, CFO Tyler H. Rose sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total transaction of $422,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,508 shares in the company, valued at $10,256,490.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John B. Kilroy, Jr. sold 14,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.32, for a total value of $1,246,249.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,071,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,318,777.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 55.8% in the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 5,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 28.8% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 174,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,613,000 after purchasing an additional 39,086 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $182,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 73.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after purchasing an additional 23,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.