Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Given Hold Rating at BMO Capital Markets

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 4.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on KIM. Scotiabank raised Kimco Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine raised Kimco Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Kimco Realty in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kimco Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.97.

NYSE KIM traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.05. 9,109,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,023,947. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.55. Kimco Realty has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $21.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.09.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). Kimco Realty had a net margin of 33.95% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $291.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Kimco Realty will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KIM. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 174.1% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

