Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.46-1.50 for the period. Kimco Realty also updated its FY20 guidance to $1.46-1.50 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on KIM. ValuEngine raised shares of Kimco Realty from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Kimco Realty from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Kimco Realty from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Scotiabank raised shares of Kimco Realty from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Kimco Realty from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.97.

Shares of KIM traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.05. The company had a trading volume of 9,109,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,023,947. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.18 and a 200-day moving average of $20.09. Kimco Realty has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $21.86.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $291.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.45 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 33.95% and a return on equity of 7.36%. Kimco Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimco Realty will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is presently 77.24%.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

