Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 112.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,158 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $47,845,000. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $3,501,000. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 121.2% in the 4th quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 45,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,059,000 after acquiring an additional 25,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,246,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $3.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $179.90. The stock had a trading volume of 3,078,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,808,748. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $141.18 and a 52 week high of $185.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.75.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

