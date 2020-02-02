Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $2.53 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 120.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,895 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 0.9% of Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $2,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CCG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 15,178 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 128,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 32,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 10,683 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 652,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,346,000 after acquiring an additional 39,837 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,566,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,971,705. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $34.54 and a twelve month high of $44.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.62 and its 200-day moving average is $40.17.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

