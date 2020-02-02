Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $909,000 Holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,169,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,758,000 after acquiring an additional 41,220 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 156,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,311,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 131,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after buying an additional 5,429 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 116,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,448,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 88,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after buying an additional 5,489 shares during the last quarter.

Get ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SDOG traded down $0.88 on Friday, hitting $44.86. The stock had a trading volume of 223,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,133. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 1 year low of $40.35 and a 1 year high of $47.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.57.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG).

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.