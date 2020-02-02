Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,884 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 811 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Vista LLC lifted its position in 3M by 5.1% in the third quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 0.7% during the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of 3M by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,595 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 0.3% during the third quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 19,416 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 66.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

Shares of MMM stock traded down $3.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $158.66. 5,738,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,358,767. The business’s fifty day moving average is $176.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.79. 3M Co has a 12-month low of $150.58 and a 12-month high of $219.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.10.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). 3M had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 3M Co will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.20, for a total transaction of $585,660.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $1,135,654.11. Insiders have sold 13,216 shares of company stock worth $2,233,940 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.92.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.