Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,057 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $768,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 15,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 28.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,354,000 after acquiring an additional 8,507 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $383,000.

Shares of VUG stock traded down $3.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $187.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,035,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,100. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $185.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.10. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $145.28 and a 52-week high of $193.40.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

