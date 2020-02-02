Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,093 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,093 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 377.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter.

SCHA traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.37. The stock had a trading volume of 456,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,075. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $66.63 and a 52 week high of $77.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.18.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

