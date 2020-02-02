Kirby (NYSE:KEX) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.60-3.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.54. Kirby also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.60-3.40 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KEX shares. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Kirby from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Kirby from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Kirby from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered Kirby from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Kirby from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $87.29.

Kirby stock traded down $4.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,494,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,977. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 38.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.10. Kirby has a fifty-two week low of $69.71 and a fifty-two week high of $92.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The shipping company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). Kirby had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $655.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Kirby will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kirby news, Director William M. Waterman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total value of $422,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,292,420.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total value of $992,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,125,307.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,371 shares of company stock worth $3,037,931 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

