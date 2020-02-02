KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) announced its earnings results on Friday. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $490.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE KKR opened at $31.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.66. KKR & Co Inc has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $32.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.95.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. KKR & Co Inc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.91%.

KKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of KKR & Co Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. JMP Securities lowered KKR & Co Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Cfra upped their target price on KKR & Co Inc from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

In other news, major shareholder Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr bought 155,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,480,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About KKR & Co Inc

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

