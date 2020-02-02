Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Koppers (NYSE:KOP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Koppers Holdings Inc., with corporate headquarters in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is an integrated global provider of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. Their products and services are used in a variety of niche applications in a diverse range of end-markets, including the railroad, specialty chemical, utility, residential lumber, agriculture, aluminum, steel, rubber and construction industries. Including their joint ventures, the company serve their customers through a comprehensive global manufacturing and distribution network, with facilities located in North America, South America, Australasia, China and Europe. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Koppers from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Koppers from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on Koppers from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.33.

NYSE:KOP traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.38. The stock had a trading volume of 189,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,717. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.86 and its 200 day moving average is $32.09. Koppers has a fifty-two week low of $21.07 and a fifty-two week high of $44.75. The stock has a market cap of $649.50 million, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $474.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.13 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 81.83% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Koppers will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Koppers news, insider Steven R. Lacy sold 5,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $239,816.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,691,316. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Koppers by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,326 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Koppers by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Koppers by 0.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 294,667 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Koppers by 14.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,705 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of Koppers by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 9,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 89.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Koppers Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

